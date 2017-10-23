Lawton man is dead after jumping over homeowner’s fence

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A man is dead after he ended up in a Lawton homeowner's yard. Police say yesterday around four o'clock in the afternoon, officers went to check out an incident in the 4600 block of Northeast Bell Avenue.

They spoke to the homeowner who said the suspect had jumped into his backyard. The homeowner says that he detained the suspect and, while waiting for the officers to arrive, the suspect collapsed and was later pronounced dead.

The suspect, Travis Webber, was taken to Oklahoma City for an autopsy. We'll bring you the latest in the investigation as it becomes available.

