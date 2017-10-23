LPD discusses drug abuse with kids for Red Ribbon Week - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

LPD discusses drug abuse with kids for Red Ribbon Week

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Police Department is celebrating Red Ribbon Week. They will go to several local schools this week to discuss drugs and drug abuse with kids.

Sergeant Timothy Jenkins says it is important to start this conversation at a young age:

“Even now, at this point and age, they’re talking to their other friends about drugs and saying no to drugs. It will help them so when they do get older and they face drugs they are able to spread that as well and talk to other people about drug abuse and how to avoid it. So, if we can start now and keep doing this, it’s only great for us and our community.”

Lawton Police Department will also be accepting donations for the Red Tulip Project.
It is a designed to help provide baby items for babies born to drug-addicted mothers. If you would like to donate baby items, please contact the Lawton Police Department.
 

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

    Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

    Saturday, May 26 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-05-26 09:23:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:35 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:35:49 GMT
    A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:35 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:35:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:34 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:34:24 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    •   
Powered by Frankly