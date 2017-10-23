LPD discusses drug abuse with kids for Red Ribbon Week

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Lawton Police Department is celebrating Red Ribbon Week. They will go to several local schools this week to discuss drugs and drug abuse with kids.
Sergeant Timothy Jenkins says it is important to start this conversation at a young age:
“Even now, at this point and age, they’re talking to their other friends about drugs and saying no to drugs. It will help them so when they do get older and they face drugs they are able to spread that as well and talk to other people about drug abuse and how to avoid it. So, if we can start now and keep doing this, it’s only great for us and our community.”
Lawton Police Department will also be accepting donations for the Red Tulip Project. It is a designed to help provide baby items for babies born to drug-addicted mothers. If you would like to donate baby items, please contact the Lawton Police Department.
Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed...
Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.
