Local Restaurants giving back to United Way of Stephens County

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) -Eight local restaurants in Duncan, Comanche, and Marlow will take part in Dine United. The program encourages people to eat at local restaurants and in return a percentage of the sales will go towards the United Way of Stephens County.

Interurban General Manager Kimberly Head said they've been heavily involved with United Way for several years. She enjoys helping out organizations that give back to people of Stephens County.

Interurban, Don Jose Mexican Restaurant, LaTaqueria and Don Jose Tortilla Grill in Comanche started the event Monday.

On Tuesday's Jonny's at Oak Tree will join the program, followed by Rib Crib in Duncan on Wednesday.

The Territory and Giuseppe's in Marlow will wrap things up on Thursday and Friday.This year United Way's goal is to raise $325,000.

They money will expand their services with partner agencies. Kimberly Head said the community also gets behind United way to support them.

"Duncan is amazing, every benefit that we do we see a huge turnout. I mean it's amazing this community just comes together and they just make it happen no matter what the cause," said Head.



The event will go until Friday. Each restaurant will donate a percentage of their sales to The United Way of Stephens County.

