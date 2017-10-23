Duncan Business Shabby Chick appears on Home Shopping Network - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Duncan Business Shabby Chick appears on Home Shopping Network

By Re'Chelle Turner, Reporter
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) -A Duncan family owned business, Shabby Chick appeared on the Home Shopping Network Monday night.

We've been following their success story since January when they were trying to get on ABC's Shark Tank.
Shabby Chick Smart Clean makes cleaning products, lotions, insect repellants and laundry soaps that are all 100% natural and hand crafted. 

Shabby Chick has only been around for about 2 and half years.

"It started out in our kitchen and my wife began making natural cleaners for us to use around our house," said Malcom.

Chief Operating Officer Jason Malcom said the formula they created worked very well, they started selling it,and made dozens of appearances at Trade Shows all over the United States. Just recently their work reached the top and his wife, Shabby Chick CEO Amber Malcom was offered a contract with the Home Shopping Network.

She has won several awards including The Woman in Small Business Championships Award for Oklahoma and she was the Scores Small Business Championship Winner.

"It is incredible, it's been a whirlwind and we are blessed and humbled by all the support that we have  gotten over the years. There have been numerous organizations that have helped us along the way, and my wife has taken advantage of every opportunity given to her and just knocked it out of the park the whole time," said Malcom.

This wont be the last time we see Shabby Chick showcasing their products on the hit show.

"In fact we have more plans coming this time I believe she is just going to be selling the laundry soap so they will have her back to push the cleaners as well," said Malcom.

They also have plans to grow their business even bigger.

"We are going to start our nationwide push into retail and just go from there we got international buyers lined up," said Malcom.

