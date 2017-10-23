Police search for man after chase

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Police are searching for a man who took off from a traffic stop.

Police said that at 7:30 Monday evening, officers tried to stop the man at Sheridan and Gore Boulevard for having illegal lights.

The driver pulled into Arby's, put the car in park and took off running.

Officers quickly searched the area and brought in a K9 to help find the driver, but they've come up empty handed so far.

Police are impounding the car he was driving and going through records to try and identify him and find him.

