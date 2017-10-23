Gubernatorial candidate criticizes budget plan - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Gubernatorial candidate criticizes budget plan

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Republican running to be Oklahoma's next governor criticized his party's legislative leaders budget agreement with Governor Fallin.

Tulsa attorney Gary Richardson made a stop in Lawton Monday evening to meet with supporters.

In a press release, Richardson said GOP leaders failed to follow the principles of their party by supporting massive tax increases.

He also called for an audit of every state agency and for Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb, who is also running for governor, to use his role as President of the State Senate to block any tax increase.

Richardson will be in Altus Tuesday to speak to the Southwest Oklahoma Republican Women's Group.

That meeting is happening at 5:30 Friendship Inn at 18-hundred North Main.

