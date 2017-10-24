Estate of Oklahoma man fatally shot gets $175K in lawsuit - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Estate of Oklahoma man fatally shot gets $175K in lawsuit

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
NOWATA, Okla. (AP) — Court records show the estate of a man who was fatally shot in 2014 by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper has settled a lawsuit out of federal court for $175,000.

The Tulsa World reports Joshua Stand was shot by trooper Jerrod Martin after authorities received a call about a man walking in street with a weapon.

The civil rights lawsuit filed in 2016 alleged that Martin used “objectively unreasonable and excessive deadly force.” It also alleged Stand had a closed pocketknife and “posed no immediate threat of serious harm to anyone.”

The state Attorney General’s Office argued that Stand was “known to be unstable and violent” and had waved a knife in a threatening manner at Martin.

The lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiff. Neither side admitted fault.

