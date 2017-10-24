Thousands rally at Oklahoma capitol amid looming budget cuts
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Thousands of people are packing the Oklahoma Capitol to urge legislators to block pending cuts to health and social services programs.
Demonstrators donned green hats and chanted "save our services" as they thronged the fourth-floor rotunda asking lawmakers to restore funding for the mentally ill, the disabled, and poor children and seniors. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol estimated a crowd of about 2,000.
The Legislature resumed its special session Tuesday as it looks for ways to shore up a $215 million hole in the budget. The shortfall emerged when a $1.50-per-pack cigarette tax was ruled unconstitutional because it didn't receive a required three-fourth's vote of the Legislature.
Newly released emails show senior Environmental Protection Agency officials collaborating with a think-tank that dismisses warnings of climate change.
Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed...
