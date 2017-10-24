10-year-old OK boy’s crossbow death is being investigated as a homicide

LINCOLN COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Authorities in Lincoln County are investigating the death of a ten-year-old boy after he and his little brother were shot with a crossbow.
Officials say that on Saturday, a 13-year-old boy -- who was not related to the other two -- fired the crossbow, which hit the ten-year-old first and then his 8-year-old brother. When first responders got there, they found the ten-year-old dead at the scene. The 13-year-old was then taken into custody.
"Traveled across his body and exited over here on the right side - striking Ayden who was standing behind him… He has been taken into custody and he is being held at a juvenile detention center outside of this county,” said Lincoln County Sheriff Charlie Dougherty.
Officials say the arrow was still in the 8-year-old's arm when they arrived on scene. He was released from a hospital yesterday. They say they are investigating the 10-year-old's death as a homicide.
Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.
Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.