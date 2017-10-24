10-year-old OK boy’s crossbow death is being investigated as a h - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

10-year-old OK boy’s crossbow death is being investigated as a homicide

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LINCOLN COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Authorities in Lincoln County are investigating the death of a ten-year-old boy after he and his little brother were shot with a crossbow.

Officials say that on Saturday, a 13-year-old boy -- who was not related to the other two -- fired the crossbow, which hit the ten-year-old first and then his 8-year-old brother.  When first responders got there, they found the ten-year-old dead at the scene. The 13-year-old was then taken into custody.

"Traveled across his body and exited over here on the right side - striking Ayden who was standing behind him… He has been taken into custody and he is being held at a juvenile detention center outside of this county,” said Lincoln County Sheriff Charlie Dougherty.

Officials say the arrow was still in the 8-year-old's arm when they arrived on scene. He was released from a hospital yesterday. They say they are investigating the 10-year-old's death as a homicide.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

