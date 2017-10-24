Lawton man’s car is impounded after he takes off running during traffic stop

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- We are working to learn more about a search for a suspect who took off after being stopped last night in Lawton. It all started around 7:30 at Sheridan and Gore Boulevard.

LPD says officers tried to stop a car for having illegal lights. The driver pulled into Arby's, put the car in park and took off running. Officers searched the area and brought in a K9 to attempt to find the driver.

Police impounded the car he was driving.

