NEW DETAILS: Lawton man is dead after jumping over homeowner’s f - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

NEW DETAILS: Lawton man is dead after jumping over homeowner’s fence

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A man identified as Travis Webber is deceased after he ended up in a Lawton homeowner's yard. Today, we’ve learned more about the incident.

According to Lawton Police, around 4:18 in the afternoon on October 22nd officers went to check out an incident in the 4600 block of Northeast Bell Avenue.

The homeowner told police that Webber jumped his fence into his backyard. The homeowner’s dog found Webber obscured behind a shed in the back and began barking. While Webber was trying to get away from the dog, he suffered several bites. Eventually, the homeowner was able to restrain the dog.

The homeowner says that he then tried to detain the suspect but Webber began stripping his clothes down to his underwear in an attempt to escape. The homeowner was able to detain Webber and had him sit on a bench to await responding police officers.

Webber was conscious and breathing when police arrived. He stopped breathing shortly after. LPD officers attempted CPR to no avail. Webber was pronounced dead at 4:55 p.m.

Travis Webber was taken to Oklahoma City for an autopsy. We'll bring you the latest in the investigation as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

