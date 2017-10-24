Fire crews battle grassfire at SE 45th Street in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Fire crews are responding to a fire at SE 45th Street between Lee Blvd and Gore Blvd in Lawton.

Initial reports indicated that the grass fire was caused by a vehicle fire. However, according to the officials on scene, a construction worker's truck became stuck in the mud. While trying to move the vehicle, the grass was caught on fire by the truck.

Five brush trucks that were fighting the fire also became stuck in the mud. Some of the trucks had to be pulled out by a tractor.

Fire crews worked for about an hour to put out the blaze. There are only a few hot spots remaining at this time. SE 45th Street has been closed in that area.

There are no reports of evacuations at this time. No houses were in danger.

