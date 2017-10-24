Fire crews battle grassfire at SE 45th Street in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Fire crews are responding to a fire at SE 45th Street between Lee Blvd and Gore Blvd in Lawton.
Initial reports indicated that the grass fire was caused by a vehicle fire. However, according to the officials on scene, a construction worker's truck became stuck in the mud. While trying to move the vehicle, the grass was caught on fire by the truck.
Five brush trucks that were fighting the fire also became stuck in the mud. Some of the trucks had to be pulled out by a tractor.
Fire crews worked for about an hour to put out the blaze. There are only a few hot spots remaining at this time. SE 45th Street has been closed in that area.
There are no reports of evacuations at this time. No houses were in danger.
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Ca...
Newly released emails show senior Environmental Protection Agency officials collaborating with a think-tank that dismisses warnings of climate change.
(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...
Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed...
