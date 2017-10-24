UPDATE: Tillman County hit-and-run accident

TILLMAN COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- We have an update on a hit-and-run accident that killed a Frederick man on October 20th.

Dillon Barnard, 22, was driving a motorcycle on State Highway 5 at the intersection of County Road 218 west of Frederick when the crash happened. Dakota Kinder, 29, was driving a 2011 F350 pickup when he failed to yield right-of-way at HWY 5 and struck Barnard. Barnard was found next to his motorcycle on the ground and was pronounced dead at the scene. We learned today that there was a passenger in the pickup.

The accident is still under investigation at this time. We cannot confirm that any arrests have been made. You can count on us to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

