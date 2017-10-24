UPDATE: Tillman County hit-and-run accident - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Tillman County hit-and-run accident

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
TILLMAN COUNTY, OK (KSWO)-  We have an update on a hit-and-run accident that killed a Frederick man on October 20th.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man killed in Tillman County motorcycle crash

Dillon Barnard, 22, was driving a motorcycle on State Highway 5 at the intersection of County Road 218 west of Frederick when the crash happened. Dakota Kinder, 29, was driving a 2011 F350 pickup when he failed to yield right-of-way at HWY 5 and struck Barnard. Barnard was found next to his motorcycle on the ground and was pronounced dead at the scene. We learned today that there was a passenger in the pickup.

READ MORE: OHP searching for hit-and-run suspect

The accident is still under investigation at this time. We cannot confirm that any arrests have been made. You can count on us to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

