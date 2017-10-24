David Boren reflects on career

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The president of the University of Oklahoma was in Lawton for what he says might be his last time as the head of the university.

OU's board of regents met at Cameron University Tuesday afternoon.

President David Boren reflected on his years as president, saying he was a senator when he was first asked to take the position.

He says he asked the advice of a friend and fellow senator, who happened to be a former governor of North Carolina and head of another university. He told Boren to take the position, saying nothing compares to investing in future generations.

Boren says he was right, and that these final months as president have been bittersweet.

“It's hard to think about that coming to an end because these have been the most rewarding years of my life,” he said, “and also brings back so many memories of people in Lawton that have helped me over the years, becoming Governor and Senator and years at the university.”

Boren will be stepping down as president at the end of the school year, but he will remain a part of the faculty and teach some courses at the university.

As for his successor, he says he doesn't know who it will be and the decision is now up to the board of regents.

