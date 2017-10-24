David Boren reflects on career - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

David Boren reflects on career

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The president of the University of Oklahoma was in Lawton for what he says might be his last time as the head of the university.

OU's board of regents met at Cameron University Tuesday afternoon.

President David Boren reflected on his years as president, saying he was a senator when he was first asked to take the position.

He says he asked the advice of a friend and fellow senator, who happened to be a former governor of North Carolina and head of another university. He told Boren to take the position, saying nothing compares to investing in future generations.

Boren says he was right, and that these final months as president have been bittersweet.

It's hard to think about that coming to an end because these have been the most rewarding years of my life, he said, and also brings back so many memories of people in Lawton that have helped me over the years, becoming Governor and Senator and years at the university.

Boren will be stepping down as president at the end of the school year, but he will remain a part of the faculty and teach some courses at the university.

 As for his successor, he says he doesn't know who it will be and the decision is now up to the board of regents.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:43:51 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

  • Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

    Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

    Saturday, May 26 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-05-26 09:23:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:43:40 GMT
    A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

  • Emails show cooperation among EPA, climate-change deniers

    Emails show cooperation among EPA, climate-change deniers

    Friday, May 25 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-05-25 21:03:01 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:43:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Ca...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Ca...
    Newly released emails show senior Environmental Protection Agency officials collaborating with a think-tank that dismisses warnings of climate change.
    Newly released emails show senior Environmental Protection Agency officials collaborating with a think-tank that dismisses warnings of climate change.
    •   
Powered by Frankly