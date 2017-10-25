Woman assaults officers after multi-county high speed chase - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Woman assaults officers after multi-county high speed chase

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- A woman was behind bars at last check after leading authorities in Stephens and Grady Counties on a chase and then attacking deputies.

Melinda Dellinger reportedly led authorities on a chase through Duncan, Marlow and Chickasha on Sunday. According to the Grady County Sheriff's office, Dellinger reached speeds of up to 130 miles an hour. The chase ended when the suspect stopped on I-44.

Authorities say when they entered her vehicle, she held a knife to her throat. She was later taken into custody, and kicked a deputy in the head and bit three deputies as she was being placed in the Grady County Jail.

