Lawmakers to vote on bill to fix OK budget shortfall - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawmakers to vote on bill to fix OK budget shortfall

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma lawmakers are planning to vote today on the newly announced bill to fix the multi-million-dollar budget shortfall. Senate and House budget committees approved the package yesterday.

While a number of Democrats have spoken out against the plan, the House Speaker is willing to make a deal to ensure its passage. House Speaker Charles McCall has offered to hold a floor vote to raise the state's Gross Production Tax on new wells -- but only if they will pass the budget bill.

Democrats have repeatedly said they have enough votes to raise the GPT. The bill aims to close the state's budget hole with new taxes -- and sets funds aside to raise pay for teachers across the state.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

