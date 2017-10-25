Lawmakers to vote on bill to fix OK budget shortfall

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma lawmakers are planning to vote today on the newly announced bill to fix the multi-million-dollar budget shortfall. Senate and House budget committees approved the package yesterday.
While a number of Democrats have spoken out against the plan, the House Speaker is willing to make a deal to ensure its passage. House Speaker Charles McCall has offered to hold a floor vote to raise the state's Gross Production Tax on new wells -- but only if they will pass the budget bill.
Democrats have repeatedly said they have enough votes to raise the GPT. The bill aims to close the state's budget hole with new taxes -- and sets funds aside to raise pay for teachers across the state.
Newly released emails show senior Environmental Protection Agency officials collaborating with a think-tank that dismisses warnings of climate change.
(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...
Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed...
