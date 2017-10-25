Oklahoma Drug Court is facing cuts to outpatient services

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- The Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse says that due to budget cuts, they may soon have to cut all outpatient services - including the Oklahoma Drug Court.
The program has been around since 1995 and provides treatment for those convicted of drug possession, instead of incarceration. According to the department, most people who go through the program are successful - more than 75-percent stay out of jail after going through the program.
"Best thing that ever happened to me. The judge that we go in front of, the drug court judge, this guy's amazing. He cares and it comes out that he truly cares… It gave me an opportunity, it kept me going long enough to see what my life would be like without the mess and the drugs and the alcohol,” said Brian Wheeler, a drug court participant.
The agency says the average cost of drug court is $4,000 per person, per year - compared to incarceration, which costs around $19,000 per year. A spokesperson says they have already begun the process of shutting down the drug court program.
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Ca...
Newly released emails show senior Environmental Protection Agency officials collaborating with a think-tank that dismisses warnings of climate change.
(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...
Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed...
