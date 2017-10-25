Oklahoma City, Tulsa boards to intervene in funding lawsuit

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City Public Schools has requested an emergency stay in a funding lawsuit against the state Board of Education.
The lawsuit filed by the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association in July is requesting that “funding between all public schools be equalized to assure equal education opportunities.”
Public schools are funded through several local, state and federal sources. Charter schools are mainly funded through state aid.
The Tulsa World reports that the Oklahoma City and Tulsa school districts could lose significant funding in the lawsuit, because a majority of the state’s charter school districts are located in their boundaries.
Oklahoma City Public Schools’ request would prevent a settlement in the lawsuit before the district can present its case. The Tulsa school board has also authorized its attorneys to file for legal intervention.
Newly released emails show senior Environmental Protection Agency officials collaborating with a think-tank that dismisses warnings of climate change.
Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed...
