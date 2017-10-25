Weatherization program aids low-income and seniors during the co - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Weatherization program aids low-income and seniors during the colder months

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Great Plains Community Action Improvement Foundation gathered today to talk about their Weatherization program. They help low-income families, and elderly people to make their homes more energy efficient.

Great Plains goes out to the home, addresses the problem, and completes the work on their home. They give them new refrigerators, install new windows, and doors.

They have already helped hundreds of families.

