Live Gas Line Rupture Drill Highlights Lawton Safety Event

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Enertech, in conjunction with the Lawton Fire Department and Centerpoint, are presenting a free to the public underground damage awareness scenario and safety event today.

With so many buried pipelines in and around the surrounding areas, it's more important than ever for citizens know and understand the free 811 safety system.
 
Participants learned first-hand what happens when a buried gas pipeline is ruptured by careless digging. This free public safety event brings together area emergency response, utility, pipeline, oil & gas, municipal, county, and construction personnel from across the region to take part in dynamic hands-on scenario safety training.
 
The pipeline rupture drill live scenario is a rare opportunity to experience a mock gas pipeline rupture by mechanized digging equipment, and what steps need to be taken in the immediate aftermath.  This event is open and free to the public.

