Live Gas Line Rupture Drill Highlights Lawton Safety Event

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Enertech, in conjunction with the Lawton Fire Department and Centerpoint, are presenting a free to the public underground damage awareness scenario and safety event today.
With so many buried pipelines in and around the surrounding areas, it's more important than ever for citizens know and understand the free 811 safety system.
Participants learned first-hand what happens when a buried gas pipeline is ruptured by careless digging. This free public safety event brings together area emergency response, utility, pipeline, oil & gas, municipal, county, and construction personnel from across the region to take part in dynamic hands-on scenario safety training.
The pipeline rupture drill live scenario is a rare opportunity to experience a mock gas pipeline rupture by mechanized digging equipment, and what steps need to be taken in the immediate aftermath. This event is open and free to the public.
Friday, May 25 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-05-25 21:03:01 GMT
Saturday, May 26 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:43:36 GMT
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Ca...
Newly released emails show senior Environmental Protection Agency officials collaborating with a think-tank that dismisses warnings of climate change.
Saturday, May 26 2018 4:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 08:03:40 GMT
Saturday, May 26 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:19:14 GMT
(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...
Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed...
