Walter police and high school investigate YouTube video that is concerning parents

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
WALTERS, OK (KSWO)- Parents are concerned about a video posted to YouTube involving a student from Walters High School today.

The video was posted on a YouTube Channel called “Man of Shadows.”

Parents reached out to 7News to express their concern about one of the videos on the channel, “A Short Story and the Columbine Massacre,” where a teen describes the 1999 massacre in detail.

7 News reached out to Walters Superintendent Jimmie Dedmon about the video who said, “We are aware of the video and are following school policies and guidelines. Authorities have been notified and we cannot provide any specific details right now because of student privacy.”

Dedmon said the school's number one concern is for the safety of the students and are taking the video seriously.

Walters Police Department also issued this statement about the video.

