House Democratic leader to resign, drop from governor's race
By The Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma House Democratic Leader Scott Inman is dropping out of the governor's race and plans to resign from his House seat early next year, citing the stress of the campaign on his personal life.
Inman on Wednesday announced plans to immediately end his campaign for governor in an email to his supporters.
The 39-year-old Oklahoma City Democrat did not immediately respond to phone and text messages seeking comment.
In his email, Inman cited the "stresses and strains" of his career and time away from his family as reasons for his decision.
Inman was first elected to the House in 2006 and became Democratic leader in 2009. At the time he was the youngest person to lead a caucus in Oklahoma history.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Friday, May 25 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-05-25 21:03:01 GMT
Saturday, May 26 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:43:36 GMT
(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Ca...
Newly released emails show senior Environmental Protection Agency officials collaborating with a think-tank that dismisses warnings of climate change.
Newly released emails show senior Environmental Protection Agency officials collaborating with a think-tank that dismisses warnings of climate change.
Saturday, May 26 2018 4:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 08:03:40 GMT
Saturday, May 26 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:19:14 GMT
(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...
Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed...
Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.