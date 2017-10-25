House Democratic leader to resign, drop from governor's race

By The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma House Democratic Leader Scott Inman is dropping out of the governor's race and plans to resign from his House seat early next year, citing the stress of the campaign on his personal life.

Inman on Wednesday announced plans to immediately end his campaign for governor in an email to his supporters.

The 39-year-old Oklahoma City Democrat did not immediately respond to phone and text messages seeking comment.

In his email, Inman cited the "stresses and strains" of his career and time away from his family as reasons for his decision.

Inman was first elected to the House in 2006 and became Democratic leader in 2009. At the time he was the youngest person to lead a caucus in Oklahoma history.

