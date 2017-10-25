GOP plan to hike taxes, fix budget fails in Oklahoma House - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

GOP plan to hike taxes, fix budget fails in Oklahoma House

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A Republican-backed plan to increase taxes on cigarettes, fuel and alcohol to help patch the budget and pay for teacher raises has been shot down in the Oklahoma House.

House members voted 54-44 on Tuesday for the proposal, well short of the 76 votes needed for passage. The rejection forces leaders back to the negotiating table to come up with a way to plug an estimated $215 million hole in the budget.

The proposal included a $1.50-per-pack cigarette tax, a 6-cents-per-gallon fuel tax and a tax increase on alcoholic beverages. It also had a $3,000 pay raise for teachers and $1,000 pay hike for some state workers.

But the bill faced bipartisan opposition, especially from Democrats who insisted on an increase in the production tax on oil and natural gas.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:43:51 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

  • Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

    Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

    Saturday, May 26 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-05-26 09:23:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:43:40 GMT
    A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

  • Emails show cooperation among EPA, climate-change deniers

    Emails show cooperation among EPA, climate-change deniers

    Friday, May 25 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-05-25 21:03:01 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:43:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Ca...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee on the Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies on budget on Ca...
    Newly released emails show senior Environmental Protection Agency officials collaborating with a think-tank that dismisses warnings of climate change.
    Newly released emails show senior Environmental Protection Agency officials collaborating with a think-tank that dismisses warnings of climate change.
    •   
Powered by Frankly