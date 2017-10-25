Charis Pregnancy Center in Duncan holds ribbon cutting ceremony - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Charis Pregnancy Center in Duncan holds ribbon cutting ceremony

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- Expecting moms in Stephens County now have a place to go for help with their pregnancies. Charis Pregnancy Center in Duncan held their ribbon cutting ceremony and open house today.

The facility offers things like free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, and educational classes. Mothers can even earn free baby items by attending those classes.

We spoke with the executive director of the center today who tells us Stephens County has one of the highest teen pregnancy rates and the need for a facility like this one is immeasurable.

"It's awesome to see the women walk through the doors and walk out with hope. At the center of what we do, we wanna provide grace and hope to these women and to be a part of it is unexplainable,” said Emalee Ligon, the executive director of Charis Pregnancy Center.

Ligon says the pregnancy center has been in the works for about three-and-a-half years. Charis is open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 9:00 to 5:00 and Friday from 9:00 to 1:00 at 1700 West Jones. Their services are free and open to the public.

