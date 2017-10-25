8th graders explore careers during the GPTC ‘Tech Know Zone’ event

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Making our students aware of all opportunities available is the goal of the 'Tech Know Zone' at the Great Plains Coliseum.

The zone is a hands-on career fair for 8th-grade students in the area. Students will learn more about several career specialties, such as engineering, fingerprinting, movie making, construction, and graphic design. There are about 160 students attending the fair every day until next month.

The Technology Center's marketing specialist talks about why this fair is so critical for our students:



"I think that the Great Plains Technology Center is a well-kept secret there are so many opportunities for our students you can go to the technology center and go on to college or you can go and get a skill,” said Sally Greenlee.



This fair is just an introduction to the classes. When these students are juniors and seniors in high school, they have the option of coming back and taking the classes for real.

