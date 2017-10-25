Altus and MacArthur High to participate in Safety in Football Campaign

ALTUS, OK( KSWO) -On Friday night, Altus and MacArthur's football teams are going head to head on the field.

Each team will also be wearing a special decal on the back of their helmets for the Safety in Football Campaign.

After reports of concussions and other significant injuries in sports, specifically football, parents are questioning the safety of it.

That's why the Oklahoma Athletic Trainers Association started the Safety in Football Campaign.



Mitch McLaughlin, the Head Athletic trainer at Altus High School says this is all about letting parents know that their kids are in good hands. Also, to promote the importance of having athletic trainers at sporting events, because some schools don't.



"We're basically the first line of defense when it comes to sports injuries, with concussions being at the top of the spectrum when it comes to sports and health," said McLaughlin. "We're just doing this awareness night to promote the fact that our programs here in Southwest Oklahoma, two 5A rich tradition football schools have sports medicine programs at our schools that we can provide top notch health care for our student athletes."



He says there will be a special ceremony at half time of the game Friday night with the two schools trainers and student trainers.



"We're going to do a big public service announcement and explain to the crowd what this night is about in our Safety in Football Campaign," said McLaughlin. "And just honor and recognize these two sports medicine programs and show them appreciation."



McLaughlin says it's nice to get recognition for their hard work....and he promises to help and continue to improve the overall health and safety of their student athletes.



"I do have parents that occasionally will come up to me and say hey thank you for the time, hard work and dedication that you put in and that doesn't go unnoticed," said McLaughlin. "I appreciate when they say those kinds of things."

