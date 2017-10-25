Altus and MacArthur High to participate in Safety in Football Ca - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Altus and MacArthur High to participate in Safety in Football Campaign

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

ALTUS, OK( KSWO) -On Friday night, Altus and MacArthur's football teams are going head to head on the field.

Each team will also be wearing a special decal on the back of their helmets for the Safety in Football Campaign.

After reports of concussions and other significant injuries in sports, specifically football, parents are questioning the safety of it.

That's why the Oklahoma Athletic Trainers Association started the Safety in Football Campaign.

Mitch McLaughlin, the Head Athletic trainer at Altus High School says this is all about letting parents know that their kids are in good hands. Also, to promote the importance of having athletic trainers at sporting events, because some schools don't.

"We're basically the first line of defense when it comes to sports injuries, with concussions being at the top of the spectrum when it comes to sports and health," said McLaughlin. "We're just doing this awareness night to promote the fact that our programs here in Southwest Oklahoma, two 5A rich tradition football schools have sports medicine programs at our schools that we can provide top notch health care for our student athletes."

He says there will be a special ceremony at half time of the game Friday night with the two schools trainers and student trainers.

"We're going to do a big public service announcement and explain to the crowd what this night is about in our Safety in Football Campaign," said McLaughlin. "And just honor and recognize these two sports medicine programs and show them appreciation."

McLaughlin says it's nice to get recognition for their hard work....and he promises to help and continue to improve the overall health and safety of their student athletes.

"I do have parents that occasionally will come up to me and say hey thank you for the time, hard work and dedication that you put in and that doesn't go unnoticed," said McLaughlin. "I appreciate when they say those kinds of things."

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Handcuffed Weinstein faces rape charge in #MeToo reckoning

    Handcuffed Weinstein faces rape charge in #MeToo reckoning

    Friday, May 25 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:22:30 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:45 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:45:48 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:43:51 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

  • Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

    Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

    Saturday, May 26 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-05-26 09:23:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:43 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:43:40 GMT
    A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    •   
Powered by Frankly