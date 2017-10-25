Dead dog left in suitcase outside Lawton business

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A local business owner made a grim discovery on Wednesday -- the body of a dog inside of a suitcase.

Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent Russell Anderson said officers first got a call yesterday from dispatch that a dog was stuffed inside a suitcase outside Aldi grocery store on Sheridan Road. Before they could pick the dog up today they received another call from dispatch stating the dog was moved to a second location in downtown Lawton.



Both incidents were caught on surveillance video. In the first video, a male and female are seen walking and dropping the suitcase off at Aldi. In the second video, a different male is seen picking up the dog and putting it in a vehicle.

Lawton Animal Welfare is now working with Crime Stoppers to find out what happened.

The dog was a 40-pound yellow lab and shepherd mix and only 6-8 months old. Right now, Lawton Animal Welfare is not saying how the dog died.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 355-INFO.

You can count on 7News to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.