Detective Terry Quisenberry retires from LPD after 26 years

Detective Terry Quisenberry retires from LPD after 26 years

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton police detective is retiring after 26 years on the job.

Detective Terry Quisenberry was honored for his service today during a ceremony at City Hall. Quisenberry spent the first 14 years of his career on patrol and another 12 years in the criminal investigation division.

He says he'll miss his co-workers the most.

“It's very surreal. I'm happy, but it's an emotional time because I'm leaving the people that I know and I've spent a quarter of a century with,” said Detective Terry Quisenberry.

Quisenberry says he's looking forward to new opportunities and spending quality time with his family.

