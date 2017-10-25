Cordell man's body found next to busy Lawton roadway - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Cordell man's body found next to busy Lawton roadway

By Monte Brown, Anchor
J C Shannon (Source/Kiehn-Varner Funeral Home) J C Shannon (Source/Kiehn-Varner Funeral Home)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton police believe a Cordell man found dead in a ditch along Rogers Lane earlier this week died of natural causes.

59-year-old J C Shannon was found unresponsive by a passerby on Rogers just east of 67th Street on Monday. First responders were called to help him, but he was already dead. LPD says there were no signs of foul play.

Investigators say Shannon had received a ride to Lawton from Cordell earlier in the day. Right now it's not clear how he ended up on the side of the roadway.

