Cordell man's body found next to busy Lawton roadway

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton police believe a Cordell man found dead in a ditch along Rogers Lane earlier this week died of natural causes.
59-year-old J C Shannon was found unresponsive by a passerby on Rogers just east of 67th Street on Monday. First responders were called to help him, but he was already dead. LPD says there were no signs of foul play.
Investigators say Shannon had received a ride to Lawton from Cordell earlier in the day. Right now it's not clear how he ended up on the side of the roadway.
Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.
Newly released emails show senior Environmental Protection Agency officials collaborating with a think-tank that dismisses warnings of climate change.
