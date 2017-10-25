Hikers rescued from Elk Mountain

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Some hikers are safe after an evening rescue in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge.

Authorities say they could not get out of a difficult spot on Elk Mountain this evening and quickly tired while trying.

Fortunately, they had a phone and were able to call for help.

Wildlife Refuge first responders found them and were able to lower them to a location where they could walk out on their own.

Lawton's fire and rescue team was also called to help and was on the way when the hikers were brought to safety.

