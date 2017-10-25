Cordell man found dead in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Lawton police believe a Cordell man found dead in a ditch along Rogers Lane earlier this week died of natural causes.

59-year-old J-C Shannon was found unresponsive by a passerby on Rogers just east of 67th Street on Monday.

First responders were called to help him, but he was already dead. Officials say there were no signs of foul play.

LPD says he had received a ride to Lawton from Cordell earlier in the day.

Right now it's not clear how Shannon ended up on the side of the roadway.

