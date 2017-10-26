Fort Sill holds Commanding General's Challenge - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fort Sill holds Commanding General's Challenge

By Chelsea Floyd, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
[Source KSWO] [Source KSWO]
Commanding General Brian McKiernan [Source KSWO] Commanding General Brian McKiernan [Source KSWO]
Sadayia Johnson [Source KSWO] Sadayia Johnson [Source KSWO]

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Fort Sill held its Commanding General’s Community Challenge on Thursday.

The event promotes health and fitness and was open to service members and their families, and anyone else who wanted to attend.

"I love walking because it's my favorite part,” said Sadayia Johnson, student participant.

"It's basically this or stay in the library and do a lot of work,” said Lily Pifer, student.

More than four thousand people gathered at Fort Sill's Polo Field for a day full of fitness and fun.

Sadayia and Lily were just a couple of those people. They are students from Freedom Elementary.

Lily said she's never done a walk like this one, but was glad she came out.

"Because I walked three miles before and because Freedom is really healthy fit,” said Lily.

She said her school takes pride in teaching students healthy habits.

Which is exactly what Family Moral Recreation Director Brenda Spencer-Ragland said was their hope for the day.

"Our Commanding General is adamant that we will stand as models not just for our community here on the installation, but throughout all southwest Oklahoma and the nation,” said Ragland.

The event also featured health and wellness booths and other fitness-themed activities.

Ragland said the challenge was an active way to send a message which she hopes will be long-lasting.

"We are want to motivate our youth as well as adults to get out and move more,” said Ragland.

She said Fort Sill plans to hold another challenge in the spring of 2019.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

    Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

    Saturday, May 26 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-05-26 09:23:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:46 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:46:15 GMT
    A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:46 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:46:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Handcuffed Weinstein faces rape charge in #MeToo reckoning

    Handcuffed Weinstein faces rape charge in #MeToo reckoning

    Friday, May 25 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:22:30 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:45 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:45:48 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly