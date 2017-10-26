Fort Sill holds Commanding General's Challenge

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Fort Sill held its Commanding General’s Community Challenge on Thursday.



The event promotes health and fitness and was open to service members and their families, and anyone else who wanted to attend.



"I love walking because it's my favorite part,” said Sadayia Johnson, student participant.



"It's basically this or stay in the library and do a lot of work,” said Lily Pifer, student.



More than four thousand people gathered at Fort Sill's Polo Field for a day full of fitness and fun.



Sadayia and Lily were just a couple of those people. They are students from Freedom Elementary.



Lily said she's never done a walk like this one, but was glad she came out.



"Because I walked three miles before and because Freedom is really healthy fit,” said Lily.



She said her school takes pride in teaching students healthy habits.



Which is exactly what Family Moral Recreation Director Brenda Spencer-Ragland said was their hope for the day.



"Our Commanding General is adamant that we will stand as models not just for our community here on the installation, but throughout all southwest Oklahoma and the nation,” said Ragland.



The event also featured health and wellness booths and other fitness-themed activities.



Ragland said the challenge was an active way to send a message which she hopes will be long-lasting.



"We are want to motivate our youth as well as adults to get out and move more,” said Ragland.



She said Fort Sill plans to hold another challenge in the spring of 2019.

