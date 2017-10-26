Oklahoma murder trial of ex-daycare owner could go to jury

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Jury deliberations could begin in the murder trial of a former daycare owner in Noble who's charged with murder in the death of a 4-month-old girl.

The Norman Transcript reports that the defense has rested in the trial of 47-year-old Melissa Dawn Clark and the case could go to jury on Thursday.

Clark has pleaded not guilty in the July 2016 death of Braelyn Zachary, who prosecutors say was shaken by Clark. Clark has said she accidentally dropped the baby.

Neuropathologist Dr. Roland Auer testified for the defense Wednesday that the child's injuries could not have been caused just by being shaken.

Pediatrician Dr. Sarah Passmore testified for prosecutors that "shaking was likely involved" in the child's death.

Clark faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Information from: The Norman Transcript, http://www.normantranscript.com

