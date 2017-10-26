Oklahoma’s public utilities commission detects cyberattack

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Officials say a cyberattack on Oklahoma’s public utilities commission mostly affected its information technology systems.

The Oklahoman reports the Oklahoma Corporation Commission’s website, email services and other network operations were taken offline after the hacking attack occurred early Monday.

Commission spokesman Matt Skinner says the computer system remains down.

Office of Management and Enterprise Services spokeswoman Shelley Zumwal says the State CyberCommand and OMES staff restarted the systems after detecting the hack. She says she can’t disclose whether the office knows who was behind the attack due to the ongoing investigation.

Zumwal says no sensitive information from the Corporation Commission or citizens were compromised.