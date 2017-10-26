City of Lawton holds 3rd annual Health and Wellness Fair - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

City of Lawton holds 3rd annual Health and Wellness Fair

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The City of Lawton hosted their 3rd annual Health and Wellness Fair in the City Hall Banquet Room today.

The event extends to all COL employees and features 22 community vendors from local gyms to medical providers. The City of Lawton Employees were also given free lunch and there was the option to get your flu shot.

Benefits Coordinator Mallory Whitman says it is important to keep the city employees healthy.

“Having employee wellness is really important to us so that our employees are happy and healthy when they are doing their jobs and that we have resources for them in case they need help.”

Mallory says they would also love to get more local vendors involved in next year’s fair. If you are interested in participating, you can contact The City of Lawton Human Relations office for more information. 

The program has made great strides this year to help maintain the health and wellness of employees through various incentives and programs.

