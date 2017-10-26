DHS supervisor advise girl to be removed from home prior to deadly asthma attack

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A supervisor with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services says that months before a 10-year-old girl died without her asthma medicine, she recommended that the girl be taken into state custody.

According to DHS records, Shaquality Cox didn't have her prescription inhaler because she was staying with her aunt while DHS tried to help her mother, who was a long-time drug user.

A DHS supervisor -- who asked that her last name not be used -- said her recommendation to take the girl into state custody was over-ruled by her district director.

"Although I still thought the kids needed to be in custody because of mom's history since I do what I'm told to do the FCS case was initiated."

She and several other DHS workers were disciplined after the girl died. She has since filed a claim with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against the state.

