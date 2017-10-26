One person remains hospitalized following HWY 81 collision - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

One person remains hospitalized following HWY 81 collision

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
GRADY COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- One person is in a hospital after a two-car crash in Grady County. It happened yesterday afternoon on Highway 81 about three miles south of Minco.

According to an OHP report, a 1994 GMC pick-up truck attempted to pass several vehicles in a no-passing zone and ended up hitting a 1997 Ford Mustang head-on.

The driver of the Mustang was taken to the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was treated and released, but it took authorities about 40 minutes to pull the driver of the GMC out of his truck. The Tuttle Fire Department eventually had to use the jaws of life to get him out.

He was flown to the OU Medical Center and admitted in good condition.

