$5,000 reward for information in 2016 Oklahoma slayings - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

$5,000 reward for information in 2016 Oklahoma slayings

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps solve the 2016 fatal shootings of two women in southeastern Oklahoma.

The reward announced Thursday is for information about the deaths of 23-year-old Emily Morgan of Norman and 24-year-old Totinika Elix of Oklahoma City.

The two were found shot to death in August 2016 inside Morgan's car in the unincorporated community of Bache in Pittsburg County, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

The OSBI says agents have conducted several interviews and served search warrants, but have been unable to solve the case.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

