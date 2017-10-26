US Senate confirms nominee for federal judge in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The U.S. Senate has confirmed a nominee for judge to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.

Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe say the Senate on Thursday voted 79-16 to confirm President Donald Trump's nomination of Scott Palk to the federal bench.

Palk is currently the assistant dean of students and assistant general counsel at the University of Oklahoma College of Law.

He was initially nominated by President Barack Obama in 2015, but the nomination was never voted on by the Senate and he was again nominated by President Trump.

Palk has 19 years of experience as a prosecutor at both the state and federal levels.

He earned his law degree from the OU College of Law and his bachelor's degree from Oklahoma State University.

