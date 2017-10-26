Proceeds from annual chili cook-off to benefit the United Way of SW OK

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Comanche County Courthouse's annual Charity Chili Cook-Off was a hit! Cooks from all of the offices in the courthouse brought a pot of chili for the contest.

This is an annual tradition that benefits the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma. Everyone was invited out to get a taste for just $5.

We spoke with the Comanche County Treasurer who says this couldn't be possible with strong community support.

"It makes us feel really good here and we're glad to help out our community because we wouldn't be here if we didn't have the communities support for our jobs and for the whole county,” said Rhonda Brantley.

The first-place winner of the Chili Cook-Off was Michelle Whip of the Sheriff's Office.

Second place went to Rhonda Brantley. Lynn Bentley with the County Clerk's office was awarded third place.

The leftover chili will go to Lawton's homeless shelter.

