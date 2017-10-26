Proceeds from annual chili cook-off to benefit the United Way of - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Proceeds from annual chili cook-off to benefit the United Way of SW OK

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- The Comanche County Courthouse's annual Charity Chili Cook-Off was a hit! Cooks from all of the offices in the courthouse brought a pot of chili for the contest.

This is an annual tradition that benefits the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma. Everyone was invited out to get a taste for just $5.

We spoke with the Comanche County Treasurer who says this couldn't be possible with strong community support.

"It makes us feel really good here and we're glad to help out our community because we wouldn't be here if we didn't have the communities support for our jobs and for the whole county,” said Rhonda Brantley.

The first-place winner of the Chili Cook-Off was Michelle Whip of the Sheriff's Office.
Second place went to Rhonda Brantley. Lynn Bentley with the County Clerk's office was awarded third place.

The leftover chili will go to Lawton's homeless shelter.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

    Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

    Saturday, May 26 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-05-26 09:23:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:46 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:46:15 GMT
    A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:46 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:46:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.

  • Handcuffed Weinstein faces rape charge in #MeToo reckoning

    Handcuffed Weinstein faces rape charge in #MeToo reckoning

    Friday, May 25 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:22:30 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:45 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:45:48 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

    Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly