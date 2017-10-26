Oklahoma Youth Invited to Enter State’s 2018 Aviation Art Contest

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – The Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission is inviting Oklahoma youth from ages six to 17 to participate in the state’s 2018 International Aviation Art Contest. This year’s theme is “Flight Into the Future.”

“Aviation and Aerospace is the #2 economic engine in the state. This indicates to our educators that a workforce interested in engineering, science, and math will be key to our state maintaining critical aerospace advances. This art contest just might spark the interest of a young person to seek out an aviation-minded career,” said Victor Bird, the state’s director of Aeronautics.

Artwork will be judged in each of the three age classes based on originality, design, and usage of the theme. Winners receive a certificate and a cash prize. Each piece of winning artwork will also be judged at the national and international level.

All artwork must be mailed to the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission at 110 N. Robinson, Suite 200, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73102, and be postmarked by Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.

Contest information, rules, and entry forms are available on the Aeronautics Commission’s website at oac.ok.gov/art-contest.