Troopers jump from C-49 Wild Kat at Frederick’s WWII ADT Fall Jump School

FREDERICK, OK (KSWO)- It was a long three-years coming but the C-49 "Wild Kat" is up and running at the World War II ADT Fall Jump School in Frederick. She dropped her first troopers over the drop zone today. This is the first time anyone has ever jumped from the aircraft in its 76-year history.

The C-49 was built in California in 1941 as a civilian airliner then the Army took ownership. The aircraft went through several hands before being owned by the World War II Airborne Demonstration Team in Frederick. It was through the Frederick and Tulsa teams that it was restored to what it is today.

The Tulsa Squadron Leader James Dagg says this is quite an accomplishment.

"We do it because the generation these aircrafts transported are almost gone. And, as a result, their stories will be gone too and we wanna preserve that and share with the next generations what they did.”

Wild Kat's arrival is held in conjunction with the fall jump school. The school comes to a close on Saturday which is Open Hangar Day. It'll take place at the Frederick Municipal Airport from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

