Lawton Fire Station nationally recognized in Firehouse Magazine - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton Fire Station nationally recognized in Firehouse Magazine

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton fire station is getting some national recognition tonight for its architectural design. Station #8 was named an 'honorable mention' in Firehouse Magazine. The magazine features some of the best fire stations across the country.

When the state-of-the-art department was completed in June, the architectural firm that designed it submitted it for judging for a panel.   The judges look at several things including zoning, security features, and the sleeping quarters.

We spoke with Chief Dewayne Burk this afternoon. He tells us this mention is great for not only the department but for all of Lawton.

“You know, this station is the first station that we've really had the opportunity to add in roughly 30 years. To be able to come in here and do it right, what we feel like is right, and provide a facility of this nature that should serve us for 40-50 years down the road is an awesome feat so we're proud of it."

There were more than 40 entries submitted to the magazine.  You'll be able to read more about Lawton Fire Station #8 in the November edition of Firehouse Magazine.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

