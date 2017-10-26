Geronimo woman avoids fake traffic stop

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – A Geronimo woman says a man impersonating a police officer tried to pull her over in Lawton Wednesday night.

Morgan Davis said that just after 7:30 p.m., she was driving down 11th street after turning at the intersection next to the Convenience store on south west Tennessee avenue.



That’s where passed a man in a black crown Victoria — a man driving about 20 miles per hour in a 45 zone.



"I pulled around him just trying to get home and when I pulled around him the lights came on," she said.



But she thought something was off, because the officer didn't have a spot light.



"And I got a weird feeling so I slowed down a little and he got next to me and the car wasn't marked or anything so I just called 911 and kept driving,” she said. “After a little while he ended up turning back around but it was really scary."



To make matters worse she had her four-month-old in the back seat.



"Mom instincts came in and like what can I do to protect him?” she said. “Really was the main thing I thought about."

Davis credits Facebook and the story about a similar incident from last month for helping her know what to do.



"It all just happened so fast, like the 911 call is only three minutes long,” she said. “It was so fast and I was just thinking like what can I do, where can I go, what's my next position?"



What could've happened to Davis and her son if she pulled over is something she doesn't like to think about.



"It's really scary to know that maybe he could've came up to my window and pulled a gun or kidnapped me or my son.... it's scary."

Davis plans to meet with Lawton police again to discuss the incident.

