Man injured in Duncan crash

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - A Duncan man was taken to the Duncan Regional Hospital after crashing his truck.

This happened just before 10:30 Thursday night on Plato Road, just east of North N Street.

According to an OHP report, it happened when a 1998 Ford pick-up truck went off the road and hit a concrete barrier.

That trapped the driver in the vehicle.

OHP says it took the Duncan Fire Department 10 minutes and the use of the jaws of life to free the man from his truck.

He was admitted to the Duncan Regional Hospital in fair condition.

