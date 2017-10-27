Jury convicts ex-day care owner in murder case

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - The Latest on the trial of a former Oklahoma day care owner charged with murder in the death of a 4-month-old girl (all times local):

6:10 p.m.

A jury has convicted a former Oklahoma day care owner charged in the 2016 death of an infant left in her care.

The Norman Transcript reports jurors on Thursday found 47-year-old Melissa Dawn Clark guilty of first-degree murder and recommended she serve life in prison with the chance of parole.

Clark had pleaded not guilty in the July 2016 death of Braelyn Zachary. Clark has said she accidentally dropped the baby.

Prosecutors say Clark shook the 4-month-old girl.

Neuropathologist Dr. Roland Auer testified for the defense Wednesday that the child's injuries could not have been caused just by being shaken.

Pediatrician Dr. Sarah Passmore testified for prosecutors that "shaking was likely involved" in the childs death.

Clark will be sentenced Dec. 13.

1:40 p.m.

10:25 a.m.

