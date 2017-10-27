Lawton Farmers Market Annual Harvest Festival and 4-H Pumpkin Show is Oct 28th

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-- The Lawton Farmers Market is hosting the annual Harvest Festival this Saturday from 8:00 a.m.-Noon at the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 SW Sheridan Rd. The annual Comanche County 4-H Pumpkin Show will be held in conjunction with this event.

The family-friendly event will feature the Comanche County 4-H-sponsored pumpkin painting area, a Pumpkin Show, a photo area for photo ops, a fun scavenger hunt with prizes for the kids, face painting, preparing fresh pumpkin demonstrations, food trucks, and music from the Cowboy Opry.

Everyone is encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. Kids aged 5-19 can enter carved, painted or decorated pumpkins, posters, or they can bake a dessert, bread or vegetable dish with pumpkin as the main ingredient for the Pumpkin Show. The contest is open to the public and to 4-H members.

“The annual 4-H Pumpkin Show is always a fun event. Come by and visit just to see the amazingly creative pumpkins on display. The scavenger hunt continues to be a popular activity at our farmers market events so this year we are giving it a little Halloween twist,” said farmers market board member Cathy Field. “The scavenger hunt is a great way for the kids, and adults, to interact with all of our farmers and vendors and the perfect opportunity to have open conversations about what they are growing, and what’s in season.”

The Lawton Farmers Winter Market begins on November 4th at Cameron University Animal Sciences building on SW 38th Street.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.