Lawton Farmers Market Annual Harvest Festival and 4-H Pumpkin Sh - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton Farmers Market Annual Harvest Festival and 4-H Pumpkin Show is Oct 28th

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-- The Lawton Farmers Market is hosting the annual Harvest Festival this Saturday from 8:00 a.m.-Noon at the Great Plains Coliseum, 920 SW Sheridan Rd. The annual Comanche County 4-H Pumpkin Show will be held in conjunction with this event.

The family-friendly event will feature the Comanche County 4-H-sponsored pumpkin painting area, a Pumpkin Show, a photo area for photo ops, a fun scavenger hunt with prizes for the kids, face painting, preparing fresh pumpkin demonstrations, food trucks, and music from the Cowboy Opry.

Everyone is encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. Kids aged 5-19 can enter carved, painted or decorated pumpkins, posters, or they can bake a dessert, bread or vegetable dish with pumpkin as the main ingredient for the Pumpkin Show. The contest is open to the public and to 4-H members.

“The annual 4-H Pumpkin Show is always a fun event. Come by and visit just to see the amazingly creative pumpkins on display. The scavenger hunt continues to be a popular activity at our farmers market events so this year we are giving it a little Halloween twist,” said farmers market board member Cathy Field. “The scavenger hunt is a great way for the kids, and adults, to interact with all of our farmers and vendors and the perfect opportunity to have open conversations about what they are growing, and what’s in season.”

The Lawton Farmers Winter Market begins on November 4th at Cameron University Animal Sciences building on SW 38th Street.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

    Subtropical Storm Alberto heads to the US Gulf

    Saturday, May 26 2018 5:23 AM EDT2018-05-26 09:23:12 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:48 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:48:03 GMT
    A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)A gradual strengthening is expected through the weekend as Alberto moves north. (Source: NOAA/CIRA/RAMMB/CNN)

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

    A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

  • Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Ebola vaccinations begin in rural Congo on Monday: Ministry

    Saturday, May 26 2018 6:03 AM EDT2018-05-26 10:03:13 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:47 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:47:52 GMT
    A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)A vaccination campaign continues in Mbandaka, the city of 1.2 million where four Ebola cases have been confirmed. (Source: (Louise Annaud/Medecins Sans Frontieres via AP)

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

    Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise to 35, with 10 deaths, as vaccinations continue.

  • Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Giuliani says White House wants briefing on classified info

    Saturday, May 26 2018 1:13 AM EDT2018-05-26 05:13:07 GMT
    Saturday, May 26 2018 9:46 AM EDT2018-05-26 13:46:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, speaks in Washington.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    President Donald Trump's legal team wants a briefing on the classified materials shared with lawmakers.
    •   
Powered by Frankly