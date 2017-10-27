New Medical Examiner’s Office is up and running

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- Oklahoma has a brand new Medical Examiner's Office.

The old one had rusty equipment, a leaky roof and several other serious issues that cost the agency their accreditation from the National Association of Medical Examiners.



The new facility's freezer can hold up to 200 bodies -- a major increase from the previous 40. The building's toxicology lab has doubled in size. The new office also features a number of new safety features to keep employees healthy.

Governor Mary Fallin toured the building and praised how far the office has come.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved.