Duncan man hospitalized after crashing into concrete barrier

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)- A Duncan man was in the Duncan Regional Hospital at last check after crashing his truck. This happened just before 10:30 last night on Plato Road, just east of North N Street.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, it happened when a 1998 Ford two-door went off the road and hit a concrete barrier. That trapped the driver in the vehicle. OHP says it took the Duncan Fire Department 10 minutes and the use of the jaws of life to free the man from his truck.

He was admitted to the Duncan Regional Hospital in fair condition.

