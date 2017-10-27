Resolution to increase oil and gas production tax passes Senate - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Resolution to increase oil and gas production tax passes Senate

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Producer
Connect

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- A resolution has passed in the Senate calling for an increase in the tax on oil and gas production.

It's a symbolic gesture showing that Senate Republicans and Democrats are ready to work together toward fixing the state's $215-million budget shortfall.

The resolution asks the House to reconsider a bill that failed Wednesday that would raise the tax on gasoline, beer, and tobacco, but also raise the gross production tax to four percent.

"Unfortunately, there's been some lines drawn in the sand and it's time to move off that. It's time to understand there are people out there hurting, people that need these services, and these are real issues that we need to deal with as a state,” said Governor Mary Fallin.

Senate Republicans put out a news release saying the four percent rate would last for 36 months, but Democrats say that's a deal breaker because it wouldn't contribute enough funding for infrastructure or public safety.

Copyright 2017 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

